Windsor

    • Cow spotted on residential road in Tecumseh

    A cow that was spotted out on the road in Tecumseh has reportedly made its way back home.

    A passerby posted a video of the cow coming out of the bushes on Shawnee Road around 4 a.m. on Monday.

    “You don't usually see this kind of thing. I called the non emergency to report it, and was told later the cow was returned home,” Rachel tells CTV News.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING All sides calling for Speaker Rota to resign, what happens if he does?

    Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News