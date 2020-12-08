WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak within a cohort at General Brock Public School.

This is the fourth school outbreak in the region since schools reopened in September. Here is an interactive map of school COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

A confirmed case was first reported in a student at Brock on Nov. 30, according to the GECDSB.

The health unit says there are currently at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single classroom. As a precaution, the entire class has been dismissed and asked to isolate for a period of 14-days and get tested for COVID-19. The outbreak is currently limited to a single cohort that was already dismissed last week.

Under provincial direction, a school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school.

WECHU says the entire class cohort is considered high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 and health unit staff are working closely with the school and the GECDSB administrators to manage the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees.

The school has already sent parents and guardians a notice about the outbreak, which includes additional public health guidance.

At this time all other students and staff are deemed low-risk and can continue to attend school. All individuals are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider and/or assessment centre if they develop symptoms.

“It is essential for the students to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms every day. If you have any symptoms, go get tested,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with WECHU.

GECDSB superintendent of education Sharon Pyke says they are working closely with public health to protect the health and safety of the Brock school community and following their guidance.

“The health and safety of students and staff remains our first priority and we continue to inform the school community and implement all health and safety protocols, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the entire school,” says Pyke.

Due to privacy considerations, health unit officials say they will not be disclosing publicly any further details about the cases or the number of close contacts at the school. Parents/guardians or staff with questions should contact the WECHU Healthy Schools department at 519-258-2146 ext. 1555.