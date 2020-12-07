WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students can soon return to a Windsor school that was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Frank W. Begley Public School is scheduled to welcome back students on Wednesday, according to a letter posted to the Greater Essex County District School Board's website.

The letter said the school is now open and students can return in a staggered fashion starting on Wednesday with kindergarten classes.

Staff will be in school on Monday and Tuesday, but will continue their virtual teaching.

The GECDSB says as student and staff safety is a priority, staff will be participate in receiving specialized training on Monday. All students will be assigned independent work from 1:20-2:20p.m.

Over 430 members of the school community were dismissed on Nov. 17 and an outbreak was declared. The number of confirmed cases grew to 49.