WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Winston Churchill Public School in Chatham.

Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent, declared the first outbreak at a school in the region on Saturday.

“An outbreak in a school is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a school community, where transmission has been confirmed to have occurred within the school,” a news release from CK Public Health says.

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) says at this time public health does not feel there is a direct impact to the school and has not been dismissing any additional students or staff and the school remains open, a message on the board website says.

A letter was sent to the school community making them aware of the confirmed cases and letting them know only those identified as direct contacts would be contacted by public health.

All close contacts were directed to isolate and be tested.

For those who have not been contacted by CK Public Health, no testing is required at this time.

“The health and safety of students and staff are the top priorities for the LKDSB,” the message on the board’s website states. “The LKDSB takes all probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 seriously and follows the directions of Public Health regarding communication of confirmed cases. LKDSB also ensures all necessary health and safety protocols, such as closure of classrooms and deep cleaning, are implemented.”

Families are encouraged to continue to follow public health safety protocols as well as complete the daily school screening assessment tool.