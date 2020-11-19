WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a school outbreak at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School.

This is the second school outbreak in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the outbreak is in a classroom and the school remains open.

WECHU says there are at least two positive cases in one classroom. The cohort was already dismissed last week. About 20 people are involved in the group.

“At this time all other students and staff are deemed low-risk and can continue to attend school,” said an email from WECSB spokesperson Stephen Fields. “All individuals are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider and/or assessment centre if they develop symptoms.”

The Catholic board sent a voice message to the entire school community informing parents about the situation, and to reassure them that the school remains open, and that they are working closely with the health unit to manage the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees.

A follow up letter is being sent home with students Thursday to inform parents about the situation.

WECHU also declared an outbreak at Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor on Tuesday, dismissing the entire school community.

West Gate school and Riverside Secondary school also have two cases in the schools, but outbreaks have not been deemed. The health unit says that means there’s no suspected transmission within the schools.

There are COVID-19 cases in other local schools, but only two have been deemed outbreaks.