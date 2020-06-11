WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent’s first mobile drive-thru COVID clinic began testing on Thursday.

The mobile unit was set up on the parking lot at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's hospital in Wallaceburg.

There was a place to test residents who do not arrive in a vehicle

165 people turned out to be swabbed on the first day.

The clinic is scheduled to continue in the same location at 325 Margaret Avenue between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Chatham Kent’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Colby, says, “It is important for all Chatham-Kent residents to have access to testing regardless of where they live in the municipality."

Officials believe testing will continue to play a crucial role to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the economy slowly reopens.