Corvettes hit the street in support of Windsor Regional Hospital

A parade of Chevy Corvettes made a noticeable impression on Thursday morning when the cars circled the MET campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

But, it was for a very good cause.

The Corvette Car Club of Windsor showcased their vehicles in support of POGO (Paediatric Oncology Group of Ontario), and drove their cars around campus and posed for photos.

Most importantly, the club presented a cheque for $26,000 for the unit.

The paediatric program cares for patients ranging in age from newborn up to teens (up to their 18th birthday). Treatments and diagnostics are wide ranging, and includes patients with a diagnosis for oncology to mental health issues.

Lynda Reaume is the show coordinator for the Corvette Club of Windsor. Reaume and club members are happy that their fundraising efforts are helping in some way to make visits to the hospital for critical treatment a bit easier for all youngsters.

"Since 2011, we've donated $106,000 to the paediatric oncology unit,” said Reaume.

She added, “That includes the $26,000 today, which is amazing. We're really proud of that. Hopefully we can surpass the $26,000 next year. At least, if we can keep it at that level that would be wonderful."