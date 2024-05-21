563 ER visits diverted by Nurse Police Team in first year

Windsor police are celebrating one year of the Nurse Police Team.

The NPT, a partnership between Windsor Police and Windsor Regional Hospital, has had 1,645 calls for service in the first year, diverting 563 ER visits.

Police say this team, which pairs frontline officers with nurses, delivers proactive healthcare to people struggling with substance use challenges.

Their efforts treated 115 substance-related wounds, administered 240 naloxone strips and distributed 203 fentanyl test strips.

There were 905 referrals to community resources.

Officials say the initiative helps ease the strain on the healthcare system.