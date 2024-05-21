WINDSOR
    • 'Lost' man seeking directions to Windsor gets charged with impaired driving: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say they arrested a 59-year-old intoxicated man who was lost and seeking directions to Windsor.

    On Monday at 2:14 p.m., the man stopped an officer at the intersection of Wellington Street and Fifth Street in Chatham. Police say he was lost and seeking directions to Windsor.

    Through conversation with the man, the officer believed the man was under the influence of alcohol and administered a roadside sobriety test. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for further tests.

    The 59-year-old Belle River man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions and a future court date of June 3.

