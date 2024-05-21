Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
Firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Jos St Louis Avenue early Monday morning.
A fire investigator is on scene for the origin and cause determination.
Damage is estimated at approximately $600,000.
There were no reported injuries.
