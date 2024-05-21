WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire

    Firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Jos St Louis Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 21, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Jos St Louis Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 21, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.

    Firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Jos St Louis Avenue early Monday morning.

    A fire investigator is on scene for the origin and cause determination.

    Damage is estimated at approximately $600,000.

    There were no reported injuries.

