Construction underway in final step of Gordie Howe International Bridge tower

Work being done to install cable stays on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Work being done to install cable stays on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummelling.

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on Aug. 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver