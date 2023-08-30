Construction underway in final step of Gordie Howe International Bridge tower

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is one step closer to completion with noticeable changes at the United States tower expected over the next month.

Bridge officials say the last concrete pour for the sloped architectural heads at the top of the pylon head is now finished, and the US tower has reached its full height of 22 metres.

“We are excited to share the US tower has reached its final height and the Canadian tower is nearing completion,” said Detroit-Windsor Bridge Authority CEO Charl van Niekerk. “These majestic towers have been the most visible and inspiring signs of progress representing a major step forward in construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.”

Crews will now begin removing the jump form system, which includes artwork by Detroit-based artist Roberto Villalobos. Final steps at the Canadian bridge tower are expected to start in September.

The towers have been under construction since 2019. Underground foundational work and tower footings were finished in Dec. 2020 and lower pylon construction was completed in March 2022.

Following construction of the upper cross beam that merged the tower legs into a single structure, work on the pylon head of the tower has been steadily progressing, officials say.

Removal of the jump form system will involve a multi-step process, lasting about four weeks. Crews will disassemble to jump forms by removing equipment, platforms and materials before a crane lifts away the eight giant panels from the tower.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge team is now working with regional stakeholders to find a permanent home for the artwork.