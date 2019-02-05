

CTV Windsor





The CEO of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment says the construction of its new gaming centre in Chatham is ahead of schedule.

Tony Santo toured the site of the new $36-million Cascades Casino on Tuesday. It is being built at the site of the former Wheels inn at the corner of Keil Drive and Richmond Street.

Crews are working to construct the 45,000 square foot building that will feature 333 slots and 12 table games, and two non-age restricted restaurants.

“I think it's going to be a great entertainment facility,” says Santo. “It's going to be a place where people can eat, drink and have a good time.”

It’s expected the new casino will create 200 jobs as well as millions of dollars in economic spin-offs though construction.

Mayor Darrin Canniff says the casino is one more piece of the puzzle to make Chatham-Kent a destination for work and play.

“I’m looking forward to the opening and just seeing it become one of the community hubs,” says Canniff.

The casino is expected to open sometime in mid-2019.

100 employees from the current Gateway Casino in Dresden will be transferred to the new facility.