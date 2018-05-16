

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested four men after a commercial break-in in east Windsor.

Officers from the property crimes unit were investigating a commercial break and enter in the area of 6500 block of Cantelon Drive on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Officers saw a man just outside the building and quickly placed him under arrest without incident.

Police then entered the building, where they saw three other men and subsequently placed all of them under arrest. Officers say they had tools commonly used for break-ins.

Investigators believe the arrested men were targeting copper wire within the building, which caused damage to the property.

Jonathon Casey, 35, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of break and enter instruments.

Bradley Dumont, 33, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of break and enter instruments.

Dean Trombley, 31, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of break and enter instruments.

Joshua Loiselle, 31, from Windsor is charged with break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.