Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. is investing $36 million into a new casino in Chatham.

The company says it will create up to 200 new jobs in the area.

“The proposed $36-million investment in Chatham-Kent would bring not only up to 200 jobs to the area when we open, but millions in economic spin-offs throughout construction,” says Gateway CEO Tony Santo.

The proposed Cascades Casino Chatham will feature over 300 slots and 10 table games, as well as a restaurant and buffet.

The company says the new property would be a local entertainment destination. Gateway also has properties in Langley, Penticton and Kamloops B.C., with plans to open more in Ontario.

It is scheduled to mid-2019.