WINDSOR, ONT. -- Construction is set to start on a new public high school in Amherstburg this week.

The new Greater Essex County District School Board school will be built for 819 students, combining the General Amherst High School and Western Secondary School communities.

The new school will be built at the former location of Centennial Park at 316 Simcoe Street. It has been designed by J.P. Thomson Lt. and Fortis Construction is the general contractor.

The project’s budget is $24,324,129.