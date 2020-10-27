WINDSOR, ONT. -- The site plan for a new public high school in Amherstburg has been approved.

The proposed school is a merger of General Amherst and Western Secondary School, at Centennial Park at the corner of Simcoe and Fryer.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says the new school is set to accommodate 819 students and will cost more than $24 million to build.

Groundbreaking is planned for this fall, with a completion projected in time for the start of the school year in 2022.