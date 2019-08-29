Family, friends and community members gathered to pay tribute to a Windsor boy who inspired so many throughout his cancer journey.

Huntre Allard was remembered at a funeral service at Families First on Thursday. Many people in attendance wore green to honour his love of John Deer.

Allard, 9, passed away on Saturday morning after being diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma brain cancer last year. He was moved to hospice care earlier this month.

“His joy was contagious and will never be forgotten,” said his obituary. “Huntre loved anything and everything John Deere and anything farm related. He was a courageous fighter, and that was displayed up until his last breath.”

Allard was known for his positive attitude and the Windsor-Essex community rallied behind him to help make his time left as happy as possible.