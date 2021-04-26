WINDSOR, ONT. -- Kingsville council has unanimously approved the site of a new mega-school.

The K-12 school will be located on Jasperson Drive, and will support over 1,700 students.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos the province is committing $48 million for the project, which is part of Ontario’s capital investment program to support students with better learning spaces.

The plan calls to consolidate four schools- Harrow District High School, Kingsville District High School, Jack Minor Public School, and Kingsville Public School.