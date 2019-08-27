Funeral arrangements have been made for a Windsor boy who passed away after battling stage four brain cancer.

Huntre Allard, 9, passed away on Saturday morning after being moved to hospice care earlier this month.

“His joy was contagious and will never be forgotten,” said his obituary. “Huntre loved anything and everything John Deere and anything farm related. He was a courageous fighter, and that was displayed up until his last breath.”

Huntre was diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma brain cancer last year.

Known for his positive attitude, Huntre’s journey was made easier by the community as they rallied to make his time left as happy as possible.

The boy was granted a wish by the southwestern Ontario branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He wanted to have a new room, all in green because of his fascination with John Deere, stemming from grandfather's 1950's lime green coloured pickup.

Visitation is planned for Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue.

The funeral service will take place Thursday 11:30 a.m. at Families First.

Everyone is encouraged to wear green to honour Huntre's love of John Deer.