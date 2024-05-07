April crime stats released by Windsor police

Windsor police have released April’s crime stats.

With 978 property crimes last month, police said that’s down 3.7 per cent compared to last April.

Year to date however, property crimes are up 2.9 per cent compared to 2023 with 3,928 reported from January to April.

Crimes against people were up year over year 0.3 per cent with 294 reported — 1,102 were reported between January and April, a 4.3 per cent increase from 2023.

The biggest decrease was in 'other criminal code violations,' such as child porn, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences. Compared to April 2023, those crimes were down 31.4 per cent with 153 reported.

When organized by city ward, Ward 3 had the highest number of property crimes and crime against people with Ward 1 seeing the lowest amount of crime in both categories.