WINDSOR, ONT. -- An 18-year-old is facing mischief charges after allegedly vandalizing the WE Trans Support Community Centre on three occasions.

The Windsor Police Service Morality Unit arrested the man in relation to their investigation launched in February at the centre in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The front window of the office had been smashed and vandalism which included homophobic slurs, swastikas, racial slurs and anti-police statements were written on the windows.

A “rusted brake rotor from a vehicle” had also been thrown through the front window which damaged the office’s new floors.

Police say the man and an involved residence was identified during the investigation. On Wednesday, officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for the Windsor home.

Around 12:45 p.m. the suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect is facing three counts of Mischief Under $5,000 and police say the matter is being further evaluated for charges related to hate-motivated crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com