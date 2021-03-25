WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents may soon have to take their foot off the pedal when driving through residential areas.

The Environment Transportation and Public Safety standing committee is recommending to council that a city-wide 40 km/h speed limit be adopted in residential areas.

The committee was looking at a 12-month pilot project when they decided to skip that step and make the recommendation.

Members of the committee include councillors Fred Francis, Fabio Costante, Chris Holt, Gary Kaschak, and Kieran McKenzie.

Holt, McKenzie and Kaschak voted in support of the recommendation.

If approved by council the estimated cost to install new signs across the city is about $734,000.