Homes evacuated after chemical leak on Daytona Ave
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 9:30AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Emergency crews have been called to a chemical leak on Daytona Avenue.
Windsor firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Daytona Avenue on Thursday morning for a truck leaking unknown chemical.
Fire officials say homes have been evacuated in the area.