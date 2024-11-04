Stolen boat sought in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are asking for help locating a stolen boat.

Police say sometime this past week, unknown suspect(s) stole a 12-foot aluminum boat with a 15 HP Mercury engine from a property near Merlin Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. K. Koke at kennethk@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.