WINDSOR
Windsor

    Stolen boat sought in Chatham-Kent

    Police say suspect(s) stole a 12-foot aluminum boat with a 15 HP Mercury engine from a property near Merlin Road in Chatham-Kent. (Source: CKPS) Police say suspect(s) stole a 12-foot aluminum boat with a 15 HP Mercury engine from a property near Merlin Road in Chatham-Kent. (Source: CKPS)
    Chatham-Kent police are asking for help locating a stolen boat.

    Police say sometime this past week, unknown suspect(s) stole a 12-foot aluminum boat with a 15 HP Mercury engine from a property near Merlin Road.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. K. Koke at kennethk@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

