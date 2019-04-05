

CTV Windsor





Windsor police released surveillance video of a suspect after several comic books were reported stolen from a business on Howard Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter just occurred to a business located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue on Friday around 4 a.m.

Officers arrived, confirmed that the front glass door to the business had been smashed open, and entry had been gained.

Video surveillance revealed that the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, baseball cap, light coloured army-brown pants and white running shoes.

Police also received information that the suspect had been in the area riding a bicycle.

Investigators from the Property Crimes Unit request the public review the surveillance video footage of the crime in effort to identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.