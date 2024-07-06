CK Police looking for information in assault investigation

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is seeking information in an assault investigation.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, police said three 20-year-old men were leaving an establishment, walking on King Street in Chatham.

A second group of unknown men in the area of King Street and 4th Street approached the pedestrians, confronting them and officers confirm there was a fight. The two groups did not know each other.

A police officer on patrol in the area was informed about the incident after it had finished. Police went to the scene, but were not able to find the suspects.

One man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Det. Rob Bowles at robbo@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.