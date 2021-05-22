LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police charged two suspects in a pair of alleged impaired driving incidents Friday.

On Friday afternoon, police charged a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly bumped into another vehicle while impaired at a Tim Hortons drive through on Grand Avenue in Chatham.

On Friday night, police received reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Gray Street in Chatham. He was also charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

The two suspects have been released with future court dates.