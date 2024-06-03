WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tilbury house fire claims life of pet

    Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Tilbury, Ont., on June 3, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire) Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Tilbury, Ont., on June 3, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire)
    Chatham-Kent fire officials say a pet has died after a house fire in Tilbury.

    Firefighters from four stations were called to the 4800 block of Tecumseh Line just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

    Fire officials say the single-family dwelling was fully involved. All of the occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived and the conducted a defensive stance.

    Damage is estimated at $350,000.

    Fire officials say there were no human injuries, but one pet perished in the fire.

    The public was asked to avoid the area.

