Tilbury house fire claims life of pet

Chatham-Kent fire officials say a pet has died after a house fire in Tilbury.

Firefighters from four stations were called to the 4800 block of Tecumseh Line just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Fire officials say the single-family dwelling was fully involved. All of the occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived and the conducted a defensive stance.

Damage is estimated at $350,000.

Fire officials say there were no human injuries, but one pet perished in the fire.

The public was asked to avoid the area.