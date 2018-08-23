

CTV Windsor





A 32-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit became involved in an investigation surrounding the distribution of child pornography through social media in June.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Wallaceburg on Wednesday.

Two cell phones, a desktop computer and laptop computer were seized for analysis.

The Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

He was released with conditions, pending a future court date of Sept. 11.