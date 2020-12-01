WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for information after graffiti was spray-painted on a bank in Bothwell.

Police say sometime over the past weekend, unknown suspect(s) spray painted the side of the Bank of Montreal on Main Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cadet Zach Butler at zacharyb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #222. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.