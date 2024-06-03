Country legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah coming to Caesars Windsor

Country music legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah, with special guest George Fox are booked to perform at Caesars Windsor this fall.

The hit makers will hit the Colosseum stage on Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.

In the first season of Star Search with Ed McMahon in 1983, Sawyer Brown won over millions of fans with their electrifying TV performances week after week in Hollywood. Riding on the wave of sudden TV popularity, the band spent their first year-and-a-half on the road with country and pop icon Kenny Rogers, opening his shows in arenas across the U.S. From there, Sawyer Brown began to carve out their niche, delivering hit after hit, selling out venues, and constantly wowing an ever-growing fanbase.

Sawyer Brown’s legendary live shows have captivated audiences for 40 years. Today, Sawyer Brown keeps on delivering their unapologetically blue-collar, grass-roots message through music with hits such as “Some Girls Do,” “The Race Is On,” and “Six Days On The Road.”

Joining Sawyer Brown, will be the sounds of Shenandoah. Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire formed the group in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with bassist Ralph Ezell, keyboardist Stan Thorn, and guitarist Jim Seales. Shenandoah inked a deal with Columbia Records and established a national fan base with their self-titled debut in 1987. However, the band’s sophomore effort, The Road Not Taken, spawned their first Top 10 hits, "She Doesn't Cry Anymore" and "Mama Knows."

The group followed with three consecutive Number One hits, "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South," and "Two Dozen Roses."

"Next to You, Next to Me" topped the charts for three weeks, and "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart," a duet with Alison Krauss, won a Country Music Association Award for “Vocal Event of the Year” and a Grammy for “Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members can purchase presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for Sawyer Brown with Shenandoah. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.