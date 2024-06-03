From decay to dazzling: Ford restores grandeur to former eyesore Detroit train station
The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.
The windowless, hulking, scavenger-ravaged structure that ominously shadowed the city's Corktown neighborhood is now home to Ford Motor Co. and the centerpiece of a sprawling 30-acre (12-hectare) mobility innovation district.
The building's first tenant, Google’s Code Next Detroit computer science education program, is expected to move in by late June. Grand opening ceremonies include an outdoor concert on Thursday, with tours for the public starting Friday.
“The train station ... it is perhaps the most powerful story in Michigan of the power of historic renovation,” Detroit Regional Chamber President and Chief Executive Sandy Baruah said. “To turn something that was blight into something that is hugely attractive and is an anchor as opposed to a deficit is huge.”
The restoration effort — part of the automaker’s more than $900 million project to create a place where new transportation and mobility ideas are nurtured and developed — was just as massive as the size of the more than century-old, 500,000-square-foot (46,000-square-meter) building.
In numbers
- More than 3,100 workers spent about 1.7 million hours of labor on the station and its surrounding public spaces
- 29,000 Gustavino tiles were restored in its Grand Hall
- 8.6 million miles (13.8 million kilometers) of new grout was laid across the 21,000-square-foot (1,951 square-meter) ceiling
- 8 million bricks, 23,000 square feet (2,138 square meters) of marble flooring and 90,000 square feet (8,361 square meters) of decorative plaster were restored or replicated
- 3.5 million gallons (13.2 million liters) of water was pumped from the basement
- Installation of 300 miles (482 kilometers) of electrical cable and wiring and 5.6 miles (9 kilometers) of plumbing
“It was always my hope that this project would be a catalyst for moving the city and our industry together into the future,” Bill Ford, the automaker’s executive chair and great-grandson of its legendary founder, Henry Ford, told The Associated Press last week. “It’s always the future. We’re just getting started, now. Took a long time for us to get here and a lot of hard work and a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this point.”
The train station's history reflects the city's fortunes during its heyday as the world's car capital and later misfortunes as thousands of auto workers and other residents fled Detroit for life in the suburbs.
Michigan Central Railroad started purchasing land around 1908 in Corktown, the city's oldest neighborhood, for the new train station, according to HistoricDetroit.org. The depot opened in late 1913. But as traveling by train gave way to commuter air travel and as more Americans chose to use the nation's interstates, the numbers of people coming through Michigan Central steadily dropped.
A newly crafted clock above the former ticket windows at the Michigan Central Station is seen, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit. (Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan Central and several other efforts around Detroit are expected to accelerate southeastern Michigan’s innovation economy, said Baruah, who added that the building and the surrounding campus will help draw the best and most innovative minds to the area.
“It's really an attraction play. It's about talent,” he said.
The reopening of the train station also comes as Detroit apparently has turned the corner from national joke to national attraction. Nearly a decade from exiting its embarrassing bankruptcy, the motor city has stabilized its finances, improved city services, staunched the population losses that saw more than a million people leave since the 1950s, and made inroads in cleaning up blight across its 139 square miles.
Detroit now is a destination for conventions and meetings. Last month, Detroit set an attendance record for the NFL draft after more than 775,000 fans poured into downtown last month for the three-day event.
The buzz about Detroit “is very different nationally,” Bill Ford said.
Michigan Central Station Head of Place Melissa Dittmer, left, and CEO Josh Sirefman give a tour of the train station, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit. (Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
“I think when people see a project like this it’ll really put an exclamation on that,” he added. “And when we’re trying to recruit people from around the country and around the world, wouldn’t you say to them then ’come to Detroit and let me show you where you can work and play and live, and also live affordably.’”
The significance of Michigan Central's rebirth is not lost on Mayor Mike Duggan, whose administration has guided Detroit back to respectability since the city's 2014 exit from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Michigan Central Station Head of Place Melissa Dittmer, right, and CEO Josh Sirefman give a tour of the train station, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
“I’ve been waiting 40 years for this day and so have all long-time to Detroiters, so it’s going to be very special," Duggan said last week. "It’ll be a very emotional day.”
“The abandoned train station was the national symbol of Detroit’s decline and bankruptcy," he explained. "It was on the cover of Time magazine under the headline ‘bankruptcy.’ So the fact that not only has the city come back, but that the train station has come back in such a spectacular way and the place where we’re going to be designing the automobiles of the future. It’s now about the future, not about the past.”
___
Associated Press reporter Joey Cappelletti on Mackinac Island, Michigan, contributed to this story.
