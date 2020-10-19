WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has handed out its first Provincial Offence Notice to a local convenience store.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marenette says a $750 fine was issued for not following the mask bylaw.

“Several conversations have occurred and it’s around the non-compliance with the mask order,” says Marentette.

She says it took place Monday morning. More details are expected to be released about the store.

Over 1,200 inspections have taken place since Sept. 1.

WECHU says public health inspectors have responded to 990 complaints.

Marentette says enforcement officers have conducted 166 in-person inspections and issued 20 notices of violation. The first Provincial Offence Notice by WECHU was issued on Monday.

She says the most common concerns are related to no face coverings, physical distancing not being maintained and businesses not cleaning or disinfecting between patrons.

Other complaints include “not washing hands or not having hand sanitizer available.”

With files from Angelo Aversa.