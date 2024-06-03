Three suspects sought after home invasion with machete

Windsor police have arrested two suspects and are looking for three others in connection with a home invasion involving a machete.

On May 31, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence within the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that five suspects, one of whom was armed with a machete, entered the residence.

Once inside, police say the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. The victim subsequently sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested within the 300 block of Riverside Drive West. They have each been charged with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

A third suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18-21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a slender build, wearing white jeans, a long white sleeve shirt, and black shoes.

A fourth suspect is described as a white male, with an olive complexion, approximately 18-21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a slender build and a dark-coloured, thin mustache, wearing blue jeans, and a black zip-up hoodie.

A fifth suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18-21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a small build, wearing a black “TUPAC” t-shirt, and carrying a black and yellow sweatshirt.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.