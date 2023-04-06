City of Windsor names new CAO following 'exhaustive search'

The City of Windsor has appointed city treasurer Joe Mancina has the new chief administrative officer (CAO) after what officials describe as an “exhaustive search.”

Mancina joined the management team of the city’s finance department in 1989 where he moved through the ranks, serving various positions before being appointed as commissioner of corporate services, chief financial officers and city treasurer in 2016.

“Assuming the role of Chief Administrative Officer during this exciting period of economic growth and renewed optimism in our city is very inspiring,” Mancina said in a news release. “I look forward to leveraging my long standing municipal experience and in-depth corporate knowledge as a catalyst towards continuing to develop a strong, energized and committed administrative team that is focussed on achieving the Strategic Vision and goals established by our elected officials and also positioning us to maximize all of the exciting opportunities that are before us.”

A Windsor-Essex loca, Mancina is a graduate of the Odette School of Business at the University of Windsor, a certified professional accountant (CPA), an accredited municipal clerk treasurer (AMCT) and a certified municipal manager (CMM) with the Ontario Municipal Management Institute.

Following the abrupt departure of former CAO Jason Reynar, who help the position for just under a year, Onorio “OC” Colucci, who had the position before Reynar, returned to the helm in 2022. He offered leadership at city hall, overseeing last fall’s municipal election, the transition to a new city council term, and the recent approval of the city budget.

Colucci’s final day at city hall will be May 5.

Mancina will assume his new responsibilities as of May 1, and a search process will begin to fill his previous position “in the very near future.”

“On behalf of Council, I’m pleased to welcome Joe into his new role. With his deep experience and professionalism, I am confident that he will hit the ground running and help Windsor take advantage of the incredible opportunities that lie ahead,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said. “In addition, having O.C. assist in an acting capacity over the past several months was a tremendous benefit for the entire corporation. His steady hand and calm and diplomatic style have ensured a smooth transition and created the best possible conditions for an effective transition.”