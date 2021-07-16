WINDSOR, ONT. -- See or experience flooding after Friday’s down pour? The City of Windsor wants you to report it online.

The city is asking residents to contact 311 through the Windsor 311 Mobile App or through 311 online.

“This is a significant rainfall that is causing issues for homes and on roadways,” said city engineer Mark Winterton. “And we know contacting 311 might not be top priority for homeowners right at the moment but by using the app at their convenience we’ll be taking the numbers and locations of those flooded and we’ll add that information to our growing data base to help plan for a future where flooding becomes less and less of an issue”.

The city says the heavy rainfall has caused some streets to flood and should be avoided if possible. There are city crews out and dealing with areas of concern, but the city is urging residents to stay off of the roadways until the rain clears and there is a chance to deal with the water.

The city is also reminding residents of its basement flooding subsidy program to help homeowners. There is also information on safeguarding your home against flooding on the City of Windsor website.