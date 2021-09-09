WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor City Council wants to hear from residents about plans for transforming and modernizing Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

The city says $42 million is invested in Adie Knox and they are hoping for $13.5 million from the federal government.

Officials say it will be a multi-faceted facility that will become a community hub for all around.

The city has three short surveys intended to help hone in on what’s most important to residents:

Reimagined Adie Knox Herman Consultation Survey

Playground Survey

Splash Pad Survey

In addition to the surveys, three virtual public information meetings will be held by Archon Architects via Zoom to get feedback on the reimagined Adie Knox conceptual site plan.

The sessions are as follows:

Link to September 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m. Session

Link to September 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Session

Link to September 16, 2021, 7:00 p.m. Session

A PowerPoint presentation is also available to view in PDF that lays out many of the project highlights: Presentation: Feasibility Study for Renovation & Addition.

In 2019, the city’s Recreation Master Plan identified a vision to transform Adie Knox into a hub of community vitality providing a central access point for a much-needed range of health and social services, along with cultural, recreational and green spaces to enhance community life.

The proposed vision is expected to be achieved through the addition and renovation of the existing facility to include a community hub area, full-sized gymnasium, program rooms, commercial kitchen, seating areas, a family gathering area, walking path, basketball court, tennis/pickle ball courts, splash pad, playground, art room, maker space, and increased parking and drop-off areas.