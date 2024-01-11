Chickens perish in Amherstburg barn fire

A number of chickens have died after a barn fire in Amherstburg Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone told AM800 News that a smaller barn being used as a hobby farm was engulfed when crews arrived to the scene on Front Road south around 6 a.m.

According to Montone, firefighters were able to stop the extension of the fire to save another barn on the property.

The blaze will be investigated.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi