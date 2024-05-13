Chatham police seek break and enter suspect

Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can identify a person they’re looking for.

According to police, the person is suspected in relation to multiple break and enter and attempt break-and-enter investigations in Chatham.

If you recognize this person, you’re asked to contact Const. Cole Freeman at colef@chatham-kent.ca.

You can also provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.