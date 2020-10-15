WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham man court-ordered to stay away from a woman was allegedly found hiding behind a false wall in her basement.

Police say the man was released from court on March 30 with several conditions. He was to remain in his residence at all times unless for medical emergencies or with his surety, and he was not to communicate with a specific Chatham woman.

Early Thursday morning, police learned that the man was not following his house arrest conditions. Officers went to the woman’s home and found the man hiding in the basement behind a false wall.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.