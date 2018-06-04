

CTV Windsor





Wings Rehab Centre is warning drivers to watch out after several turtles have been hit by vehicles.

The turtles are up and crossing roads to lay their eggs.

The centre says 15 turtles have been brought in over the last three days.

“Turtles have tough shells but are no match for a car,” said the centre’s Facebook post.

Workers are thanking the people who have stopped to help a turtle cross the road and those who have brought the injured to them.