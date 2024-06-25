More housing to be built in Sandwich Town

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex (HFHWE) has announced more homes will be built in Sandwich Town through a partnership with BK Cornerstone Design Build.

The housing will be on Peter Street on infill lots. HFHWE said the goal is to help revitalize the neighbourhood.

“Builders like BK Cornerstone are very aligned with our housing goals,” said Fiona Coughlin, CEO of HFHWE. “We believe that it’s by working together that we can grow to meet the demand for affordable homeownership while renewing the housing stock in historic communities like Sandwich Town.”

Coughlin added the partnership with BK Cornerstone has allowed HFHWE to focus on renovating existing housing while planning future initiatives to add more.

“We recognize the need for a variety of methods and initiatives to help resolve housing insecurity in our region,” said Brent Klundert, vice president of BK Cornerstone Design Build.

Homes built by Habitat for Humanity are built for families who pay a geared to income mortgage. That money paid towards the mortgage goes to build more housing.

These new houses will go to a family of seven and a family of four.