Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie

Essex OPP Marine Unit members have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.

An eyewitness saw the missing person in the water and called police.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Leamington, was reported missing on Sunday after failing to resurface while swimming at the Leamington pier.

A post-mortem will be conducted at a Windsor hospital.

Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and the Canadian Coast Guard assisted with the search.