WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie

    Colchester Guardian search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook) Colchester Guardian search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook)
    Essex OPP Marine Unit members have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.

    An eyewitness saw the missing person in the water and called police.

    The victim, a 32-year-old man from Leamington, was reported missing on Sunday after failing to resurface while swimming at the Leamington pier.

    A post-mortem will be conducted at a Windsor hospital.

    Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and the Canadian Coast Guard assisted with the search.

