Two vehicle collision in Thamesville leads to fatality

A collision in Thamesville led to a fatality Monday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., on Longwoods Road between Dew Drop Road and Huff’s Side Road, a westbound vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with an eastbound vehicle.

One driver and two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

A 41-year-old man, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police continue to investigate the collision.