WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two vehicle collision in Thamesville leads to fatality

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)
    A collision in Thamesville led to a fatality Monday afternoon.

    At 4:30 p.m., on Longwoods Road between Dew Drop Road and Huff’s Side Road, a westbound vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with an eastbound vehicle.

    One driver and two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

    A 41-year-old man, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

    Police continue to investigate the collision.

