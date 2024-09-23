Chatham-Kent to hold community open house for Wheatley investigation

Following the discovery of a potential petroleum well found in downtown Wheatley, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is holding a community open house on Tuesday afternoon for residents at the Wheatley Village Resource Centre.

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., municipal representatives and consultants will be available to discuss technical details and answer resident questions.

Digital materials will be posted on the municipality’s website for those unable to attend.

The conversation will include plans to bring a contracted drilling rig to the site to investigate the potential petroleum well found. The contracted rig will bring a lot of noise and activity to the site - once drilling, operations will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.