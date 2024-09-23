Praised for his 'personality, energy and foresight'; remembering the former president of St. Clair College

The former president of St. Clair College credited with the architectural expansion of the school has passed away.

Current and former alumni and staff are now remembering Dr. John Strasser for his personality, energy and foresight.

In 2015 Strasser spoke with CTV News just days before his retirement as president of St. Clair. "It's all about serving the students… I think what we've accomplished... and the team we have I'm very pleased leaving, very content leaving."

From his first day on the job in 2000 to the last in 2015, he’s being remembered for his legacy - a sprawling campus with a growing student body.

Vice President of St. Clair John Fairley says that his impact will leave a lasting mark, “he changed the brand of St. Clair College as a destination college in the 15 years that he was here.”

Fairley described Strasser as a complex engineer, who was also successful in sales – crediting the purchase of the old Cleary Convention Centre to Strasser, and calling it ‘one of the jewels of the college.’

Strasser is also credited for the creation and launch of the Ford Centre of Manufacturing Excellence, the mediaplex, the healthplex, the sportsplex, a new residence, and a school of skilled-trades among others.

"The remarkable growth of St. Clair College during the second half of its half-century of existence can be attributed, in large part, to Dr. John Strasser's personality, energy and foresight," said President Michael Silvaggi.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Strasser came to leadership at St. Clair in Windsor with the college enrollment at a modest 5,200 students. Upon his retirement the college boasted more than 8,300 students - a number which continues to grow today.

Dr. Strasser passed away in Nova Scotia with his wife Gayle by his side on Sept. 14 - he was 79 years old.

- with files from CTV News Windsor's Stefani Masotti