

CTV Windsor





There will be two public information sessions in Chatham-Kent this week to help residents who suffered flooding last month.

The meetings on Wednesday and Thursday are to provide information to residents on how to apply for funding under the province's Disaster Recovery Assistance program.

The meeting in Chatham will take place in the council chambers at the downtown Civic Centre at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Another meeting will be held at Branch 367 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Thamesville at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Provincial and municipal staff will attend both meetings.

So far, municipal officials say about 70 homes and 10 businesses in Chatham sustained property damage from flooding last month, while about 40 homes in Thamesville were also flooded.

Small business owners and not-for-profit organizations who experienced flood damage may be eligible to receive assistance.

The provincial program reimburses expenses incurred but may also offer interim payments to those who need upfront help.

Warm weather, melting snow and heavy rainfall swelled the banks of the Thames River last month. Hundreds of families evacuated their homes, only to return to extensive water damage.

More information and detailed program guidelines are available at ontario.ca/DisasterAssistance or call toll-free 1-844-780-8925.

The deadline for applications is July 3.