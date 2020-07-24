WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a vehicle that was in the area when a "suspicious man" approached a teen girl in Thamesville.

Chatham-Kent police said last Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. an unknown man allegedly approached a teenage girl and tried to lure her into his car.

The girl said no and the man drove off.

The man is described as white, in his 30s with brown hair and clean shaven. At the time of the incident he was wearing a green shirt and jeans.

He was last seen driving toward Dresden in a white Volkswagen.

No licence plate was obtained.

Police say the man also had a large, white fluffy dog with brown spots sitting in the back seat.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Chatham-Kent police said they are aware a resident of Thamesville has a similar vehicle, however, that person's licence plate is on the dash of their windsheild while the car they are looking to identify has the plate attached to the bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6618. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.