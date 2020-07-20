WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say they are looking for a “suspicious man” who approached a teenage girl in Thamesville.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., an unknown man allegegely approached the girl and tried to convince her to get into his vehicle. Police say the girl said no and the man drove away.

The man is described as white, in his 30’s with brown hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans.

He was last seen driving northbound towards Dresden in a white 4-door sedan with rust near the bottom of the wheel area.

No license plate was obtained.

The man also had a large, white fluffy dog with brown spots in the backseat.

Anyone with information regarding this man or vehicle, is asked to contact Const. Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6618. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.