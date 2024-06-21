Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS

Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a man wielding a machete and running after an individual in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers obtained a description of the suspect and quickly located and arrested him near the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Pelissier Street.

No one was physically injured during the incident, but a machete was recovered during the arrest.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.